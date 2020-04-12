Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 13 April 2020
Sunday، 12 April 2020 10:21 PM

US officials say defense systems now operating in Iraq

The military has been gradually moving the defensive systems into Iraq over the last few months to provide more protection for troops that have seen a series of rocket and missile attacks, AP reported.


Soon after Iran launched a massive ballistic missile assault against troops at al-Asad in January, questions were raised about the lack of air defense systems at the bases. But it has taken time to overcome tensions and negotiate with Iraqi leaders, and to also locate defense systems that could be shifted into Iraq. Prior to the missile attacks, U.S. military leaders did not believe the systems were needed there, more than in other locations around the world where such strikes are more frequent.


The systems are now operational, as top U.S. officials warn that threats from Iranian proxy groups continue.

