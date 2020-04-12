Iraq reports 34 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Iraqi Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of the infected patients in the country to 1352.



The ministry also reported four new deaths, raising the death toll to 76 deaths.

It noted that the total of 640 others have recovered, according to the statement.



To help Iraq cope with the coronavirus spread, a Chinese team of seven experts arrived in Baghdad on March 7.



They are working with their Iraqi counterparts in the fight against the viral respiratory disease, which has largely been under control in China through a nationwide campaign.