Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 13 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 34 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Iraq’s Kadhimi takes first step to form new cabinet Iraq being dragged down by drowning Iranian regime UK PM Johnson leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment Iraq reports 39 new coronavirus cases, two deaths Iran renews coronavirus warning as 'low risk' activities re-start U.S. offers $10 million for information on Hezbollah commander in Iraq Pompeo, Netanyahu talk about coronavirus, Iran’s ‘destabilizing behavior’ Bomb blast kills, injures four farmers in Diyala Barzani voices support for new PM-designate of Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 12 April 2020 06:40 PM

Iraq reports 34 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

LQZR-N5o

Iraqi Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of the infected patients in the country to 1352.

The ministry also reported four new deaths, raising the death toll to 76 deaths.

 

It noted that the total of 640 others have recovered, according to the statement.

To help Iraq cope with the coronavirus spread, a Chinese team of seven experts arrived in Baghdad on March 7.

They are working with their Iraqi counterparts in the fight against the viral respiratory disease, which has largely been under control in China through a nationwide campaign.

Related Stories
Read
1-3

Iraq monitors conditions of missions in Baghdad over Coronavirus 12 April 2020 10:28 PM

us-army-air-defense-system-integration

US officials say defense systems now operating in Iraq 12 April 2020 10:21 PM

iraq_pic

Iraq’s Kadhimi takes first step to form new cabinet 12 April 2020 04:56 PM

420208225059438495020

19,802 arrested in Baghdad since March for violating curfew: command 12 April 2020 01:10 AM

military_image

Most Canadian forces fighting ISIS in Iraq withdrawn over coronavirus 12 April 2020 01:05 AM

efa3c7527d5f537195996c8bc7b9e170_L

KRG Committed to Preserve and Promote Religious Coexistence, PM Barzani Says in Easter Message 11 April 2020 10:35 PM

0a3e51c20c6ae24e7851de5b0af81dc9_L

Patriot Missile System Active in Iraq, Kurdistan Now: US Officials 11 April 2020 10:31 PM

Covid-19-coronavirus-1-1

Iraq reports 39 new coronavirus cases, two deaths 11 April 2020 09:52 PM

Comments