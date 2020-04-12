UK PM Johnson leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left St. Thomas Hospital in London after being treated from Coronavirus.



In an official statement, Downing Street announced that Johnson would continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers.



“Based on the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received,” the statement read. “All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”



The British Prime Minister spent, on Saturday, his seventh night in St. Thomas Hospital in the British capital, after entering it last Sunday following a deterioration of his health, following 10 days of domestic self-isolation after the positive result of infection with the COVID-19 virus, which killed more than 9900 Britons and infected about 80 thousand others.



Johnson remained in intensive care for 3 nights, then was transferred to the normal hospital ward after recovering from a difficult period of illness.



Earlier on Saturday, the British Prime Minister’s office said that the 55-year-old Johnson was making “very good progress” in his recovery after being transferred from intensive care, and that he was playing games and watching movies from his hospital bed, according to Sky News Website.





