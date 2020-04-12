Most Canadian forces fighting ISIS in Iraq withdrawn over coronavirus

The Canadian Forces is following the lead of other nations and has pulled out most of its military personnel from Iraq, The Chronicle Herald reported.



The troops are expected back in Canada sometime Saturday and are expected to be quarantined for 14 days at the Royal Military College in Kingston.



The coalition training mission in Iraq has been at standstill since early January, first as a result of the U.S. assassination of an Iranian leader in Baghdad and now because Iraqi soldiers have stopped all training because of coronavirus.