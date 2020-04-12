Iran starts lifting restrictions despite WHO's warnings

Iran began reopening government offices Saturday after a brief nationwide lockdown to help contain the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, which has killed more than 4,300 people in the country, AP reported.

This comes despite the World Health Organization's recent warning that lifting restrictions too quickly can lead to a deadly coronavirus resurgence.

"I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of "Stay Home" restrictions. At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence," the chief of WHO said.