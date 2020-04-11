KRG Committed to Preserve and Promote Religious Coexistence, PM Barzani Says in Easter Message

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is committed to preserve and promote the unique culture of peaceful coexistence between religious components of Kurdistan Region, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in an Easter message.



“On the occasion of Easter, I congratulate the Christian brothers and sisters in Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and around the world. I wish you celebrate the occasion in a joyful and peaceful atmosphere,” the Kurdish prime minister wrote in his message.



“Kurdistan has a long history of peaceful religious coexistence, and the Kurdistan Regional Government is committed to preserving and promoting this culture,” the message continued.



As this year’s Easter coincide with the pandemic coronavirus in Kurdistan and around the globe, PM Barzani renewed his government’s call on the people to abide by the instructions so to overcome the challenge together.