Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 13 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 34 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Iraq’s Kadhimi takes first step to form new cabinet Iraq being dragged down by drowning Iranian regime UK PM Johnson leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment Iraq reports 39 new coronavirus cases, two deaths Iran renews coronavirus warning as 'low risk' activities re-start U.S. offers $10 million for information on Hezbollah commander in Iraq Pompeo, Netanyahu talk about coronavirus, Iran’s ‘destabilizing behavior’ Bomb blast kills, injures four farmers in Diyala Barzani voices support for new PM-designate of Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 11 April 2020 09:52 PM

Iraq reports 39 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Covid-19-coronavirus-1-1
On Saturday, the Iraqi health ministry affirmed the registration of 39 new coronavirus cases, and two deaths, raising the total number of infected people in the nation to 1,318.

The ministry affirmed in a statement that, until now Iraq saw 72 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, while 601 cases were successfully recovered.

Several world countries have tightened restrictions on movement and travel, with the aim of curbing the spread of the Coronavirus, and some have pledged billions of dollars in economic stimulus programs to reduce the economic repercussions of the crisis.

It is worth mentioning that, more cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19, continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

People across the globe partake in self-isolation for 14 days as an effective precautionary measure to protect those around them and themselves from contracting COVID-19.

Transmission of virus between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as droplets in a cough.
It can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

The global death toll of new coronavirus “COVID-19” is dramatically increasing, hitting 107,645.

Meanwhile the number of coronavirus confirmed cases registered one million and 760 thousand and 995 cases globally.


Related Stories
Read
1-3

Iraq monitors conditions of missions in Baghdad over Coronavirus 12 April 2020 10:28 PM

us-army-air-defense-system-integration

US officials say defense systems now operating in Iraq 12 April 2020 10:21 PM

LQZR-N5o

Iraq reports 34 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths 12 April 2020 06:40 PM

iraq_pic

Iraq’s Kadhimi takes first step to form new cabinet 12 April 2020 04:56 PM

420208225059438495020

19,802 arrested in Baghdad since March for violating curfew: command 12 April 2020 01:10 AM

military_image

Most Canadian forces fighting ISIS in Iraq withdrawn over coronavirus 12 April 2020 01:05 AM

efa3c7527d5f537195996c8bc7b9e170_L

KRG Committed to Preserve and Promote Religious Coexistence, PM Barzani Says in Easter Message 11 April 2020 10:35 PM

0a3e51c20c6ae24e7851de5b0af81dc9_L

Patriot Missile System Active in Iraq, Kurdistan Now: US Officials 11 April 2020 10:31 PM

Comments