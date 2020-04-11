Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 13 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 34 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Iraq’s Kadhimi takes first step to form new cabinet Iraq being dragged down by drowning Iranian regime UK PM Johnson leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment Iraq reports 39 new coronavirus cases, two deaths Iran renews coronavirus warning as 'low risk' activities re-start U.S. offers $10 million for information on Hezbollah commander in Iraq Pompeo, Netanyahu talk about coronavirus, Iran’s ‘destabilizing behavior’ Bomb blast kills, injures four farmers in Diyala Barzani voices support for new PM-designate of Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 11 April 2020 02:43 PM

Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll at 510, lowest in 19 days

1

The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain fell for a third consecutive day on Saturday, with 510 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours — the smallest overnight increase since March 23. 


Spain’s total death toll from COVID-19 disease rose to 16,353, the Health Ministry said in a statement, while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 161,852 from 157,022 a day earlier. 


The slowdown is an encouraging sign for the country, which has suffered the third-highest number of casualties from the virus after Italy and the United States. 


At the beginning of April, the overnight death tally rose as high as 950, overwhelming the national health service and forcing regional authorities to set up temporary mortuaries in an ice rink and disused public buildings.

Related Stories
Read
coro122312

Iran records 4,585 coronavirus deaths as restrictions eased 13 April 2020 02:18 PM

plasma

Dubai starts using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat others 12 April 2020 10:34 PM

turki1

Iran-backed Houthis made 241 abuses to ceasefire: coalition 12 April 2020 10:25 PM

coroan

Iran's coronavirus cases rise to 71,686: Health ministry 12 April 2020 10:16 PM

2675

UK PM Johnson leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment 12 April 2020 04:33 PM

trump vs rouhani

US senator urges Trump not to block $5 billion IMF loan to Iran 12 April 2020 03:12 PM

Iran

Prisoner in Iran who escaped during coronavirus jail unrest is hanged 12 April 2020 02:59 PM

trump remarks

US coronavirus deaths top 20,000 with billions in Easter lockdown 12 April 2020 02:46 PM

Comments