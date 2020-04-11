Iraq: Number of COVID-19 Cases Rises to 1,232

Iraq's Ministry of Health said on Thursday that it had detected 30 new infections of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours which took the total to 1,232.



A dozen of the cases were recorded in the capital Baghdad, eight others in Basra, and two more were in Diyala, the ministry further explained.



A couple of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Dhi Qar, another in Najaf, while two others were in Karbala and Wasit provinces.



According to the ministry, three more infections were confirmed in Kurdistan Region's Erbil, Sulaimaniya, and Duhok provinces.