Saturday، 11 April 2020 03:22 AM

KRG Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Across Kurdistan Region

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has extended the lockdown across the region till 16th April to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

KRG’s interior ministry issued a statement ordering the extension of the lockdown and travel ban for another six days, saying that any violation would be faced with legal actions.

According to the new order, no movement between cities and towns in the provinces of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja is allowed.

People are allowed to do shopping during the daytime, while any vehicle and pedestrian movements between 06:00 pm and 12:00 am are strictly banned.

The order also makes it clear that no individual would be allowed to enter the Kurdistan Region through its border crossings and airports without an approval issued by the interior minister’s office.

During the lockdown, the movement of security personnel, medical staff, and international agencies are allowed.
