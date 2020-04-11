Iran Confirms 1,972 Coronavirus Infections, 122 Deaths in 24 Hours

Iranian health ministry confirmed the infection of another 1,972 people with the new coronavirus within the past 24 hours.



Kianoosh Jahangiri, a spokesperson for the ministry, told reporters on Friday that the total number of COVID-19 cases in his country has now reached 68,192.



Jahangiri also confirmed that 122 patients had died from the novel virus since Thursday noon.



According to the updated figures, the coronavirus has so far taken the lives of 4,232.



The spokesperson also noted that 3,969 patients are in critical condition, while over 35,000 have already recovered.