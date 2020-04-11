Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 13 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 34 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Iraq’s Kadhimi takes first step to form new cabinet Iraq being dragged down by drowning Iranian regime UK PM Johnson leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment Iraq reports 39 new coronavirus cases, two deaths Iran renews coronavirus warning as 'low risk' activities re-start U.S. offers $10 million for information on Hezbollah commander in Iraq Pompeo, Netanyahu talk about coronavirus, Iran’s ‘destabilizing behavior’ Bomb blast kills, injures four farmers in Diyala Barzani voices support for new PM-designate of Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 11 April 2020 03:12 AM

U.S. offers $10 million for information on Hezbollah commander in Iraq

935140f9-2ef7-4f43-82af-2784c3199ab0_16x9_600x338
The United States on Friday offered up to $10 million for information on Sheikh Mohammad al-Kawtharani, a senior military commander of the Islamist group Hezbollah in Iraq who was an associate of the late Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Announcing the reward, the U.S. State Department said Kawtharani had “taken over some of the political coordination of Iran-aligned paramilitary groups” formerly organized by Soleimani, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad in January.

“In this capacity, he facilitates the actions of groups operating outside the control of the Government of Iraq that have violently suppressed protests, attacked foreign diplomatic missions, and engaged in wide-spread organized criminal activity,” it said in a statement.

The State Department said it was offering the sum for information on Kawtharani’s activities, networks and associates as part of an effort to disrupt the “financial mechanisms” of the Lebanese-based Hezbollah.

Kawtharani was branded a global terrorist by the United States in 2013, accused of funding armed groups in Iraq and helping transport Iraqi fighters to Syria to join President Bashar al-Assad’s effort to put down a revolt against his rule.

Reuters reported in February that according to two Iraqi sources and a senior Iraqi Shi’ite Muslim leader, Kawtharani for now was seen as the most suitable figure to direct Iraqi militias until a permanent Iranian successor could be chosen, although he did not have Soleimani’s clout.

“Kawtharani has connections with the militia groups,” the Shi’ite leader said. “He was trusted by Soleimani, who used to depend and call on him to help him in crises and in meetings in Baghdad.”
Related Stories
Read
coro122312

Iran records 4,585 coronavirus deaths as restrictions eased 13 April 2020 02:18 PM

plasma

Dubai starts using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat others 12 April 2020 10:34 PM

turki1

Iran-backed Houthis made 241 abuses to ceasefire: coalition 12 April 2020 10:25 PM

coroan

Iran's coronavirus cases rise to 71,686: Health ministry 12 April 2020 10:16 PM

2675

UK PM Johnson leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment 12 April 2020 04:33 PM

trump vs rouhani

US senator urges Trump not to block $5 billion IMF loan to Iran 12 April 2020 03:12 PM

Iran

Prisoner in Iran who escaped during coronavirus jail unrest is hanged 12 April 2020 02:59 PM

trump remarks

US coronavirus deaths top 20,000 with billions in Easter lockdown 12 April 2020 02:46 PM

Comments