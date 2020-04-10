Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 10 April 2020
Friday، 10 April 2020 12:57 AM

US official welcomes OPEC's reported oil cut deal

The United States welcomed on Thursday reports that OPEC and its allies agreed in principal to reduce oil production by 10 million barrels per day (bpd), a senior Trump administration official said on Thursday, Reuters reported.


"These commitments would send an important signal that all major oil producing states will respond in an orderly manner to market realities caused by the Coronavirus pandemic," the official said, and added that Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette was going to represent the United States at Friday's G20 energy ministers meeting to discuss actions to restore market stability. 

