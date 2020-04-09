Iraq reports 30 coronavirus cases, bringing total to 1,232

The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced 30 new coronavirus cases in the Middle Eastern country, bringing the total number of cases to 1,232.



The ministry said in a statement that 2052 people were examined in all specialized laboratories in Iraq during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total number of people examined since the beginning of the crisis to 30,466.



It pointed out that the number of the recovered cases reached 44 cases, bringing the total to 496, while the total death toll reached 69.