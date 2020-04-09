Iran-backed militia's threat on US troops in Iraq remains significant

The threat from Iranian-backed militia to U.S. forces in Iraq continues to be "significant," the U.S. State Department's senior diplomat for the Middle East said on Thursday, adding that Washington was taking "with a pinch of salt" a ceasefire declaration by Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah, Reuters reported.



Speaking to reporters in a teleconference, David Schenker, Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs at the U.S. State Department also praised the previous work of Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraq's intelligence chief who was named as prime-minister designate on Thursday.