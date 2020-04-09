Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 10 April 2020
Thursday، 09 April 2020 11:21 PM

New PM says will seek 'balance' in foreign relations

kadhimi

New Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi said the Iraqi people have not yet achieved their aspiration and dreams, as he gave a speech after he was appointed by the president.

 

Kadhimi considered naming him for the post a "difficult national test," adding that success will not be an individual task.

 

We will seek "balance" in our foreign relations and we will aim for encouraging investment and diversifying economy, he said.

 

Kadhimi added that weapons should be in the government's hands not other individuals or groups.

