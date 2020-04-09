Bomb blast kills, injures four farmers in Diyala

At least two farmers were killed and two others were injured on Thursday after an explosive device went off on a farmland outside Jalawla district of Khanaqin, north of Diyala province.



Head of the local administration of Jalawla confirmed the report to the Baghdad Post and said that the blast was in Um Hunta (Sheikh Bawa) village.



Security forces were dispatched to the area and an investigation is underway now, he added.



Although no claims of responsibility have been made, the Islamic State (IS) is suspected for the bombing as the group has significantly increased its activities in the areas disputed between the Kurdistan Region and the government of Iraq.

