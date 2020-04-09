Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 09 April 2020
Breaking
COVID-19 and the Iranian shadows of war Coronavirus: Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan as deaths pass 4,000 ISIS terrorists attack Peshmerga in Garmiyan, casualties reported UNAMI salutes courage and sacrifices of Iraqi health workers Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 3,872 Erbil: Entire Neighborhood Quarantined after 70 People Tested Positive for Coronavirus History of terrorist groups' cyperattack against Semitism and Arabs what’s next for Britain after PM Boris Johnson hospitalized in intensive care Iraqis rally to help needy families as virus hits, economy falters Kurdistan Announces 48-Hour of “Complete Lockdown”
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 09 April 2020 12:46 AM

Fire under control at building site of Berlin palace

blaze

Firefighters in Berlin on Wednesday quickly brought under control a blaze at a royal palace being rebuilt at great expense in the centre of the capital, Reuters reported.

 

The fire service said in a Tweet that a propane gas canister had exploded and building materials and two bitumen boilers had caught fire. One person was injured and about 80 emergency services staff were on the scene.


Black smoke was seen billowing across the city centre but the fire service said it had the blaze at the Berlin Palace under control within 30 minutes.

Related Stories
Read
pompeo

Pompeo: This is not time for retribution against China over coronavirus 09 April 2020 02:13 AM

trump remarks

Trump: Death toll needs to be on down slope before opening economy 09 April 2020 02:10 AM

opec

Trump says Saudi Arabia, Russia cut oil production 09 April 2020 02:06 AM

turki

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announces cease-fire over coronavirus 08 April 2020 11:53 PM

_111701591_whatsubject

Coronavirus: Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan as deaths pass 4,000 08 April 2020 04:51 PM

1

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 969 to 20,549, 147 new deaths 08 April 2020 03:09 PM

Bijan Zanganeh

Iranian oil minister calls on US and Canada to reduce oil output 08 April 2020 02:58 PM

Captureؤ

Spain's number of coronavirus deaths rises by 757 to over 14,500 08 April 2020 02:54 PM

Comments