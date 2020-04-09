Zurfi withdraws candidacy for PM post, reports assert

Prime Minister-designate Adnan Al-Zurfi has withdrew his candidacy for the post, according to media reports, while no official statement has been so far issued.



Nasr Alliance MP Taha Al-Defae denied the reports, saying that Zurfi is waiting for the parliament to set a session to grant confidence to his government.



If reports are true, intelligence chief Mustafa Al Kadhimi will likely be the successor as he managed to get sudden support from political parties.