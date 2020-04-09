Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 09 April 2020
Breaking
COVID-19 and the Iranian shadows of war Coronavirus: Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan as deaths pass 4,000 ISIS terrorists attack Peshmerga in Garmiyan, casualties reported UNAMI salutes courage and sacrifices of Iraqi health workers Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 3,872 Erbil: Entire Neighborhood Quarantined after 70 People Tested Positive for Coronavirus History of terrorist groups' cyperattack against Semitism and Arabs what’s next for Britain after PM Boris Johnson hospitalized in intensive care Iraqis rally to help needy families as virus hits, economy falters Kurdistan Announces 48-Hour of “Complete Lockdown”
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 09 April 2020 12:24 AM

Zurfi withdraws candidacy for PM post, reports assert

zurfi
Prime Minister-designate Adnan Al-Zurfi has withdrew his candidacy for the post, according to media reports, while no official statement has been so far issued.

Nasr Alliance MP Taha Al-Defae denied the reports, saying that Zurfi is waiting for the parliament to set a session to grant confidence to his government.

If reports are true, intelligence chief Mustafa Al Kadhimi will likely be the successor as he managed to get sudden support from political parties.
Related Stories
Read
iraq police

16,186 arrested in Baghdad since March for violating curfew: command 08 April 2020 10:51 PM

ECRKGu3XUAEoNiy

ISIS terrorists attack Peshmerga in Garmiyan, casualties reported 08 April 2020 12:47 AM

download

UNAMI salutes courage and sacrifices of Iraqi health workers 08 April 2020 12:41 AM

826caf6047b3f43ad28967c6f1f80395_L

Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 3,872 07 April 2020 05:00 PM

aaca0e97e9a4f1f8fcd1eece15dcde61_L

Erbil: Entire Neighborhood Quarantined after 70 People Tested Positive for Coronavirus 07 April 2020 04:35 PM

hakim

Iraqi FM denies sending funds to citizens abroad 06 April 2020 04:52 PM

allawi12

Next government’s program must include early election: Allawi 06 April 2020 04:46 PM

rock

Rockets fired at Basra desperate attempt to disrupt oil operations: Min. 06 April 2020 04:41 PM

Comments