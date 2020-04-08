Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announces cease-fire over coronavirus

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced on Wednesday a comprehensive cease-fire in Yemen for two weeks, to face the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.



Turki al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesman, said the ceasefire begins from Thursday, April 09, at 1200 local time for two weeks, and can be extended with the aim of creating appropriate conditions for the implementation of the invitation of the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to hold a meeting between the legitimate government, the Houthis, and a military team from the coalition, under the supervision of the UN envoy.