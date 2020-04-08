16,186 arrested in Baghdad since March for violating curfew: command

Baghdad Operations Command announced on Wednesday the arrest of 16,186 violators of the curfew since March 17 over coronavirus.
The Operations Command said in a statement that 10,242 vehicles and various motorcycles were also seized.
Iraq’s government has extended a curfew on travel in and out of Baghdad as part of strict measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
