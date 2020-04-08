Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 09 April 2020
Breaking
COVID-19 and the Iranian shadows of war Coronavirus: Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan as deaths pass 4,000 ISIS terrorists attack Peshmerga in Garmiyan, casualties reported UNAMI salutes courage and sacrifices of Iraqi health workers Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 3,872 Erbil: Entire Neighborhood Quarantined after 70 People Tested Positive for Coronavirus History of terrorist groups' cyperattack against Semitism and Arabs what’s next for Britain after PM Boris Johnson hospitalized in intensive care Iraqis rally to help needy families as virus hits, economy falters Kurdistan Announces 48-Hour of “Complete Lockdown”
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 08 April 2020 10:51 PM

16,186 arrested in Baghdad since March for violating curfew: command

iraq police
Baghdad Operations Command announced on Wednesday the arrest of 16,186 violators of the curfew since March 17 over coronavirus.

The Operations Command said in a statement that 10,242 vehicles and various motorcycles were also seized.

Iraq’s government has extended a curfew on travel in and out of Baghdad as part of strict measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
Related Stories
Read
zurfi

Zurfi withdraws candidacy for PM post, reports assert 09 April 2020 12:24 AM

ECRKGu3XUAEoNiy

ISIS terrorists attack Peshmerga in Garmiyan, casualties reported 08 April 2020 12:47 AM

download

UNAMI salutes courage and sacrifices of Iraqi health workers 08 April 2020 12:41 AM

826caf6047b3f43ad28967c6f1f80395_L

Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 3,872 07 April 2020 05:00 PM

aaca0e97e9a4f1f8fcd1eece15dcde61_L

Erbil: Entire Neighborhood Quarantined after 70 People Tested Positive for Coronavirus 07 April 2020 04:35 PM

hakim

Iraqi FM denies sending funds to citizens abroad 06 April 2020 04:52 PM

allawi12

Next government’s program must include early election: Allawi 06 April 2020 04:46 PM

rock

Rockets fired at Basra desperate attempt to disrupt oil operations: Min. 06 April 2020 04:41 PM

Comments