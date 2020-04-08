Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 08 April 2020
Breaking
COVID-19 and the Iranian shadows of war Coronavirus: Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan as deaths pass 4,000 ISIS terrorists attack Peshmerga in Garmiyan, casualties reported UNAMI salutes courage and sacrifices of Iraqi health workers Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 3,872 Erbil: Entire Neighborhood Quarantined after 70 People Tested Positive for Coronavirus History of terrorist groups' cyperattack against Semitism and Arabs what’s next for Britain after PM Boris Johnson hospitalized in intensive care Iraqis rally to help needy families as virus hits, economy falters Kurdistan Announces 48-Hour of “Complete Lockdown”
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 08 April 2020 02:58 PM

Iranian oil minister calls on US and Canada to reduce oil output

Bijan Zanganeh

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has called on the United States and Canada to join non-OPEC oil producers led by Russia to reduce crude production.


In a tweet on Tuesday, Namdar Zanganeh said, "Before any meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC there needs to be an agreement on production numbers for any country that will reduce output", adding that the U.S. and Canada need to play a role in determining production cuts.


Referring to his teleconference with the chairman of OPEC and the Oil Ministers of Kuwait and Russia, Namdar Zanganeh noted that details concerning OPEC's next conference were discussed.


An OPEC video-conference was set to be held on Monday but it was postponed to Thursday.

Related Stories
Read
_111701591_whatsubject

Coronavirus: Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan as deaths pass 4,000 08 April 2020 04:51 PM

1

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 969 to 20,549, 147 new deaths 08 April 2020 03:09 PM

Captureؤ

Spain's number of coronavirus deaths rises by 757 to over 14,500 08 April 2020 02:54 PM

Hassan-Rouhani

Iran presses for IMF loan; some business to stay shut despite easing 08 April 2020 02:42 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran's new coronavirus death toll passes 3,993: health official 08 April 2020 02:39 PM

Ukraine plane crash

Ukraine demands explanation from Iran over shocking remarks on plane crash 07 April 2020 04:43 PM

Coro1

Spain's coronavirus deaths near 14,000 as pace ticks up again 07 April 2020 04:17 PM

coro122312

Iran records 133 new coronavirus deaths, toll at 3,872: health official 07 April 2020 04:06 PM

Comments