ISIS terrorists attack Peshmerga in Garmiyan, casualties reported

Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces on Tuesday night came under the ISIS terror attack in Garmiyan area, with casualties reported.

The incident took place in the residential district of Kolajo of Garmiyan area where the militants carried out an attack on the Peshmerga fighters, The Baghdad Post reported.



"The Kurdish forces responded to the attack and clashes erupted between the two sides, resulting in the killing of three Peshmerga fighters and the injury of five others, it added.



Meanwhile, the Peshmerga forces were able to kill and wound a number of Iran-backed SIS terrorists.



This comes while local and world leaders have often warned of the resurgence of the Islamic State in particular areas of Iraq.