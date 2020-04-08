Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 08 April 2020
Breaking
ISIS terrorists attack Peshmerga in Garmiyan, casualties reported UNAMI salutes courage and sacrifices of Iraqi health workers Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 3,872 Erbil: Entire Neighborhood Quarantined after 70 People Tested Positive for Coronavirus History of terrorist groups' cyperattack against Semitism and Arabs what’s next for Britain after PM Boris Johnson hospitalized in intensive care Iraqis rally to help needy families as virus hits, economy falters Kurdistan Announces 48-Hour of “Complete Lockdown” Coronavirus Cases Rise to 214 in Kurdistan: Health Ministry Iraq has confirmed thousands more COVID-19 cases than reported, medics say
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 08 April 2020 12:41 AM

UNAMI salutes courage and sacrifices of Iraqi health workers

download
As Iraq and the world tackle the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, this year’s World Health Day is like no other. Today, we pay tribute to all the health workers on the front lines. They provide treatment and care for affected patients, selflessly risking their lives to save ours.

Amid this global pandemic, their efforts and sacrifices are recognized with immense gratitude. The tireless and exemplary work of Iraqi medical practitioners is critical to keeping citizens healthy, and their work is only more significant during the current crisis.

As pointed out by the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 confirms how important it is for all health workers to have access to the most up-to-date knowledge and guidance in responding to such crises. It also underscores the critical need for personal protective equipment, to ensure they can safely provide care and reduce their rate of infection.

COVID-19 is a global threat that ignores differences in gender, education, belief, ethnicity or wealth. The way to respond to a universal crisis is through solidarity between people. To protect our communities, we must continue to focus on prevention, following the advice and instruction of local and national authorities by maintaining physical distance and proper hygiene.

As we celebrate World Health Day, we pay tribute to Iraqi health workers and their colleagues across the world. They form the backbone of the global response to the outbreak. The understanding that this is a fight for each and every individual remains key: no medical practitioner can go it alone. Their work, strengthened by the solidarity, compassion and patience of all, will see us through this crisis.
Related Stories
Read
ECRKGu3XUAEoNiy

ISIS terrorists attack Peshmerga in Garmiyan, casualties reported 08 April 2020 12:47 AM

826caf6047b3f43ad28967c6f1f80395_L

Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 3,872 07 April 2020 05:00 PM

aaca0e97e9a4f1f8fcd1eece15dcde61_L

Erbil: Entire Neighborhood Quarantined after 70 People Tested Positive for Coronavirus 07 April 2020 04:35 PM

hakim

Iraqi FM denies sending funds to citizens abroad 06 April 2020 04:52 PM

allawi12

Next government’s program must include early election: Allawi 06 April 2020 04:46 PM

rock

Rockets fired at Basra desperate attempt to disrupt oil operations: Min. 06 April 2020 04:41 PM

Missile launch

Rockets hit oil district in southern Iraq; no casualties 06 April 2020 02:20 PM

Coronavirus_Hong_Kong_airport_866x600

Iraq reports 81 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths 05 April 2020 08:21 PM

Comments