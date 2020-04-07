Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 3,872

Iranian health authorities on Tuesday announced the death of 133 more people due to the new coronavirus, bringing the toll up to 3,872.



Still struggling with the fast spread of the pandemic virus, Iran also announced the infection of 2,089 more people within the past 24 hours only.



According to health ministry spokesperson Kianoosh Jahanpour, a total of 62,589 Iranians have been infected with COVID-19. He noted that 3,987 patients are in unstable conditions.



According to Jahanpour, over 27,000 people in Iran have recovered from coronavirus