Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 07 April 2020
Breaking
Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 3,872 Erbil: Entire Neighborhood Quarantined after 70 People Tested Positive for Coronavirus History of terrorist groups' cyperattack against Semitism and Arabs what’s next for Britain after PM Boris Johnson hospitalized in intensive care Iraqis rally to help needy families as virus hits, economy falters Kurdistan Announces 48-Hour of “Complete Lockdown” Coronavirus Cases Rise to 214 in Kurdistan: Health Ministry Iraq has confirmed thousands more COVID-19 cases than reported, medics say Kirkuk reports 5 new coronavirus-diagnosed patients Coronavirus cases in Kurdistan rise to 190: ministry
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 07 April 2020 04:43 PM

Ukraine demands explanation from Iran over shocking remarks on plane crash

Ukraine plane crash

The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine on Monday said his country expects "an immediate explanation from Iran" about a controversial statement made by an Iranian lawmaker about the downing of a Ukrainian airliner in January.


On Sunday the mid-level cleric and lawmaker, Hassan Norouzi, said the Iranian military had been right in shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane in January because it was no longer "under the control of the tower and appeared to be controlled by America".


He also claimed that the same plane had been to Israel the week before the incident and appeared to have been tampered with and rigged there.

 

"We expect an immediate explanation from Iran on this statement. It shows full disrespect for human lives. Dozens of families from Iran, Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, UK, and Afghanistan lost their loved ones in the attack against [the] defenceless civilian aircraft," Vadym Prystaiko wrote in a tweet.


The passenger plane was downed over Tehran on January 3 by two missiles fired by a Revolutionary Guard air defense unit killing all 176 passengers and crew members. The Revolutionary Guard took "full responsibility" for the incident after three days but has attributed the shooting to "human error".

 

Norouzi also claimed that no one had been arrested over the incident, but on Monday the Head of Armed Forces Judiciary Organization of Iran, refuted the statement and said one individual who presumably fired the missiles is held in detention and some others have been subpoenaed.


He did not make any comments about Norouzi's more controversial remarks about the reason for firing missiles at the plane.


Iran has also refused to hand over the black boxes of the downed airliner to other countries for decoding despite not having the technology of reading the data in Iran.

Related Stories
Read
Coro1

Spain's coronavirus deaths near 14,000 as pace ticks up again 07 April 2020 04:17 PM

coro122312

Iran records 133 new coronavirus deaths, toll at 3,872: health official 07 April 2020 04:06 PM

Zarif in Germany

U.S. should stop preventing Iran from selling oil: Iran foreign minister 07 April 2020 04:03 PM

502919Image1

Middle East still has chance to scale up coronavirus response: WHO 07 April 2020 04:02 PM

Ay5jG2sn

what’s next for Britain after PM Boris Johnson hospitalized in intensive care 06 April 2020 11:51 PM

Germany flag

Germany draws up plans to end lockdown after April 19 06 April 2020 02:31 PM

ce4cf27cdc1193b554cc1fbb9022db2d_L

Spain's pace of coronavirus deaths slows again 06 April 2020 02:29 PM

Mousavi-696x464

Iran will never ask U.S. for coronavirus help: official 06 April 2020 02:23 PM

Comments