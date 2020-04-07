Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 07 April 2020
Tuesday، 07 April 2020 04:35 PM

Erbil: Entire Neighborhood Quarantined after 70 People Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Authorities on Tuesday put an entire neighborhood of Erbil in full quarantine to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in severely hit area.

BasNews has learned that all the streets and alley leading to Karezan neighborhood of Erbil were blocked and movement of residents were completely restricted.

The measures were put in place after two families violated the government’s bans and held funerals where large groups of relatives and family friends gathered.

It led to the infection of more than 70 people with the new coronavirus, all residents of Karezan.

Health authorities in Erbil are now testing the residents to make sure the disease is prevented from further spreading.
