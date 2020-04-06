Iraqi FM denies sending funds to citizens abroad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim on Monday affirmed that the ministry does not distribute government funds among citizens abroad, and is not authorized for such action.
The ministry “does not have the ability to do so and its efforts to assist citizens is [all about] coordination," he said.
"The statement of the official spokesman was misunderstood,” he added.
