Next government’s program must include early election: Allawi

Head of the National (Wataniya) Coalition Ayad Allawi considered that the next government will be temporary and does not need a prolonged government program.



He stressed that the governmental program should be based on several tasks, foremost of which is holding early elections.



A Fatah Alliance MP said earlier that a semi-final agreement was achieved to replace Prime Minister-designate Zurfi with an "unquestionable" alternative, within the coming hours.