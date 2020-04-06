Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 06 April 2020
Monday، 06 April 2020 04:46 PM

Next government’s program must include early election: Allawi

Head of the National (Wataniya) Coalition Ayad Allawi considered that the next government will be temporary and does not need a prolonged government program.

He stressed that the governmental program should be based on several tasks, foremost of which is holding early elections.

A Fatah Alliance MP said earlier that a semi-final agreement was achieved to replace Prime Minister-designate Zurfi with an "unquestionable" alternative, within the coming hours.
