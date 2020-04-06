Rockets fired at Basra desperate attempt to disrupt oil operations: Min.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil on Monday considered that the rockets that landed in the vicinity of some oil sites in Basra Governorate a desperate attempt to disrupt the oil operations that represent the backbone of the national economy.



Rockets landed near a district that houses foreign workers in Iraq’s oil industry early on Monday, including U.S. oil service company Halliburton, but caused no damage or casualties, oil and police sources said.



Police said three Katyusha rockets were launched around 3 a.m. local time and hit the Burjesia residential and operations headquarters west of Iraq’s main southern city, Basra. A launcher and 11 unfired rockets were found nearby and dismantled by security forces, according to the statement.

