Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 06 April 2020
Breaking
Iraqis rally to help needy families as virus hits, economy falters Kurdistan Announces 48-Hour of “Complete Lockdown” Coronavirus Cases Rise to 214 in Kurdistan: Health Ministry Iraq has confirmed thousands more COVID-19 cases than reported, medics say Kirkuk reports 5 new coronavirus-diagnosed patients Coronavirus cases in Kurdistan rise to 190: ministry Several NATO countries withdraw troops from Iraq: report Iran warns US after Patriot deployment to Iraq Iran's Commander of 'Quds Force' Pays Secret Visit to Iraq Iraqi forces kill 4 ISIS terrorists in Diyala
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 06 April 2020 02:31 PM

Germany draws up plans to end lockdown after April 19

Germany flag

Germany has drawn up a list of measures, including an obligation to wear masks in public, limits on public gatherings and the rapid tracing of infection chains, that officials think should allow life to return to normal after lockdown’s scheduled end on April 19. 


The proposals, contained in a draft action plan compilied by the Interior Ministry document and seen by Reuters on Monday, say the measures should be sufficient to keep the number of people infected by each person below 1 even as public life is allowed gradually to resume. 


For this to be possible, mechanisms will have to be in place to track more than 80% of people an infected person had contact with within 24 hours of diagnosis.

 

In return, schools will be able to reopen on a regional basis and strict border controls will be relaxed, the paper said. 

Related Stories
Read
ce4cf27cdc1193b554cc1fbb9022db2d_L

Spain's pace of coronavirus deaths slows again 06 April 2020 02:29 PM

Mousavi-696x464

Iran will never ask U.S. for coronavirus help: official 06 April 2020 02:23 PM

Capture

Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 3,739: health ministry 06 April 2020 02:18 PM

1

Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 674 to 12,418 05 April 2020 02:45 PM

Jordan-flags

Jordan to use drones, cameras to monitor curfew 05 April 2020 02:39 PM

Coro1

Global COVID-19 deaths top 60,000, number of cases hit 1.17 million 05 April 2020 02:33 PM

Germany flag

Germany reports third straight drop in daily rate of new coronavirus infections 05 April 2020 02:28 PM

houthi-rebels-2

Yemen's warring parties accuse each other of attacking pipeline 05 April 2020 02:25 PM

Comments