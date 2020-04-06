Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 06 April 2020
Breaking
Iraqis rally to help needy families as virus hits, economy falters Kurdistan Announces 48-Hour of “Complete Lockdown” Coronavirus Cases Rise to 214 in Kurdistan: Health Ministry Iraq has confirmed thousands more COVID-19 cases than reported, medics say Kirkuk reports 5 new coronavirus-diagnosed patients Coronavirus cases in Kurdistan rise to 190: ministry Several NATO countries withdraw troops from Iraq: report Iran warns US after Patriot deployment to Iraq Iran's Commander of 'Quds Force' Pays Secret Visit to Iraq Iraqi forces kill 4 ISIS terrorists in Diyala
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 06 April 2020 02:29 PM

Spain's pace of coronavirus deaths slows again

ce4cf27cdc1193b554cc1fbb9022db2d_L

 Spain’s pace of new coronavirus deaths slowed for the fourth day on Sunday as the government contemplated a gradual easing of a lockdown since mid-March in the country with the second highest death toll from the global pandemic.

 

As with worst-hit Italy, data in Spain is giving cause for hope the peak may have passed. On Monday, it reported 637 fatalities in the previous 24 hours - a 5% increase in total and about half the pace of a week previously. 

“We are observing that the pandemic’s growth rate is slowing down in almost every region,” Maria Jose Sierra, deputy head of Spain’s health emergency committee, told reporters at a virtual news conference. 


Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez said it was crucial going forward to widen testing to enable restrictions to be lifted. 


“We are preparing ourselves for de-escalation for which it is important to know who is contaminated to be able to gradually lift Spanish citizens’ lockdown,” she told TV station Antena 3. 


While so far only those infected or suspected of having the COVID-19 disease have been tested, now checks will focus on the wider population to try and find carriers who may not be displaying symptoms, Gonzalez said. 


Spanish companies are manufacturing 240,000 test kits per week and are boosting capacity, the minister said, while equipment is also being bought from abroad. 

Spain has been in lockdown since March 14, with streets and famous tourist sites eerily silent, and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at the weekend that would remain in place until April 26.

Related Stories
Read
Germany flag

Germany draws up plans to end lockdown after April 19 06 April 2020 02:31 PM

Mousavi-696x464

Iran will never ask U.S. for coronavirus help: official 06 April 2020 02:23 PM

Capture

Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 3,739: health ministry 06 April 2020 02:18 PM

1

Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 674 to 12,418 05 April 2020 02:45 PM

Jordan-flags

Jordan to use drones, cameras to monitor curfew 05 April 2020 02:39 PM

Coro1

Global COVID-19 deaths top 60,000, number of cases hit 1.17 million 05 April 2020 02:33 PM

Germany flag

Germany reports third straight drop in daily rate of new coronavirus infections 05 April 2020 02:28 PM

houthi-rebels-2

Yemen's warring parties accuse each other of attacking pipeline 05 April 2020 02:25 PM

Comments