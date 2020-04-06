Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 06 April 2020
Breaking
Iraqis rally to help needy families as virus hits, economy falters Kurdistan Announces 48-Hour of “Complete Lockdown” Coronavirus Cases Rise to 214 in Kurdistan: Health Ministry Iraq has confirmed thousands more COVID-19 cases than reported, medics say Kirkuk reports 5 new coronavirus-diagnosed patients Coronavirus cases in Kurdistan rise to 190: ministry Several NATO countries withdraw troops from Iraq: report Iran warns US after Patriot deployment to Iraq Iran's Commander of 'Quds Force' Pays Secret Visit to Iraq Iraqi forces kill 4 ISIS terrorists in Diyala
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 06 April 2020 02:23 PM

Iran will never ask U.S. for coronavirus help: official

Mousavi-696x464

Iran will never ask the United States for help in the fight against the new coronavirus, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday. 


Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected offers from Washington for humanitarian assistance for Iran, the Middle Eastern country so far worst-affected by the coronavirus, with 3,739 deaths and 60,500 people infected according to the latest figures on Monday. 

“Iran has never asked and will not ask America to help Tehran in its fight against the outbreak ... But America should lift all its illegal unilateral sanctions on Iran,” Mousavi said in a televised news conference. 


Tensions between the two countries have been running high since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump quit a 2015 agreement that lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs to its nuclear programme. Washington reimposed sanctions which have crippled the Iranian economy. 

Iranian authorities say U.S. sanctions have hampered their efforts to curb the outbreak, urging other countries and the United Nations to call on the United States to lift them. 


“They (the U.S.) are trying to force Tehran to accept negotiations with America,” Mousavi said. 


Trump says the nuclear deal was not strong enough and wants to apply “maximum pressure” on Iran to accept tougher curbs to its nuclear programme, halt its ballistic missile work and end its support for proxy forces in the Middle East. Iran has long said it will not negotiate unless Washington lifts sanctions.

Related Stories
Read
Germany flag

Germany draws up plans to end lockdown after April 19 06 April 2020 02:31 PM

ce4cf27cdc1193b554cc1fbb9022db2d_L

Spain's pace of coronavirus deaths slows again 06 April 2020 02:29 PM

Capture

Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 3,739: health ministry 06 April 2020 02:18 PM

1

Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 674 to 12,418 05 April 2020 02:45 PM

Jordan-flags

Jordan to use drones, cameras to monitor curfew 05 April 2020 02:39 PM

Coro1

Global COVID-19 deaths top 60,000, number of cases hit 1.17 million 05 April 2020 02:33 PM

Germany flag

Germany reports third straight drop in daily rate of new coronavirus infections 05 April 2020 02:28 PM

houthi-rebels-2

Yemen's warring parties accuse each other of attacking pipeline 05 April 2020 02:25 PM

Comments