Sunday، 05 April 2020 02:33 PM

Global COVID-19 deaths top 60,000, number of cases hit 1.17 million

The number of coronavirus deaths worldwide totaled 63,437 on Saturday, with Europe accounting for over 45,000, or two-thirds of the total.


There are now more than 1.17 million confirmed coronavirus cases around the world since the virus emerged in China late last year.


Topping the most number of COVID-19 cases was the United States, which reported more than 300,000 confirmed cases and more than 8,300 deaths.
Italy, which continues to have the most number of deaths at more than 14,500, has the second number of cases at more than 119,000.


Spain is second in the most number of deaths at more than 11,700 and is third in number of cases.


Billions of people are living under some form on lockdown.


Roughly half the planet is confined at home with schools and businesses closed, at huge cost to the global economy.

