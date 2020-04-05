Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 05 April 2020
Sunday، 05 April 2020 01:24 AM

12,000 arrested in Baghdad for violating curfew since March: command

The Baghdad Operations Command on Saturday announced the arrest of more than 12,000 people for violating the curfew since it was imposed on March 17th.

"Our security forces continue to implement preventive curfew measures inside the capital, Baghdad,” the command said, adding that the fines collected amounted to 25,568 dinars.

The command renewed its calls to the people of the capital to "fully cooperate with the directives of the competent authorities in implementing the curfew and not leaving the homes except in case of necessity."
