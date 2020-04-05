Trump says he may impose tariffs on oil imports

U.S President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will consider imposing tariffs on oil imports as he criticized plans by other major global oil producers to cut output, suggesting the United States will not join them, Reuters reported.



"It's going to hurt a lot of jobs in our country, this price," Trump told reporters during a daily briefing. "If I have to do tariffs...I'll do whatever I have to do."

"I don't care about OPEC," Trump said, adding he believed the producer group was destroying itself.