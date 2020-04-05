Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 05 April 2020
Breaking
Kurdistan Announces 48-Hour of “Complete Lockdown” Coronavirus Cases Rise to 214 in Kurdistan: Health Ministry Iraq has confirmed thousands more COVID-19 cases than reported, medics say Kirkuk reports 5 new coronavirus-diagnosed patients Coronavirus cases in Kurdistan rise to 190: ministry Several NATO countries withdraw troops from Iraq: report Iran warns US after Patriot deployment to Iraq Iran's Commander of 'Quds Force' Pays Secret Visit to Iraq Iraqi forces kill 4 ISIS terrorists in Diyala KRG reports 6 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 176
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 05 April 2020 12:31 AM

Trump defends firing intelligence official Michael Atkinson

atkinson

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had every right to fire the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community who was involved in triggering an impeachment probe of the president last year, Reuters reported.


In a daily briefing with reporters, Trump said the official, Michael Atkinson, did a "terrible" job.


"That man is a disgrace ..., he's a total disgrace," Trump said during a daily briefing with reporters.


In a letter to key lawmakers on Friday, Trump said he planned to remove Atkinson in 30 days.

Related Stories
Read
opec

Trump says he may impose tariffs on oil imports 05 April 2020 12:36 AM

trump bp

Trump announces deploying military personnel to fight coronavirus 05 April 2020 12:34 AM

diss

Iranian intelligence involved in killing dissident in Turkey 04 April 2020 11:17 PM

coro122312

Iran warns of coronavirus surge 04 April 2020 10:48 PM

Coro1

China’s Guangxi region tightens border controls amid increase in imported coronavirus cases 04 April 2020 02:58 PM

bebRmDc8

Kuwait reports first death from coronavirus outbreak: state news agency 04 April 2020 02:44 PM

874883c542ee27855aa4a4fd891af331_L

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls for second day in row 04 April 2020 02:42 PM

coro122312

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 3,452: Health Ministry 04 April 2020 02:34 PM

Comments