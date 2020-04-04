Iranian intelligence involved in killing dissident in Turkey

In a tweet on Wednesday the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said disturbing reports about involvement of Iranian diplomats in the assassination of a dissident in Turkey are "fully consistent with their assignments" and called them "agents of terror", Radio Farda reported.



"[They] have conducted multiple assassinations and bomb plots in Europe over the past decade," Pompeo wrote.



Reuters' on Wednesday said a senior U.S. official had confirmed that the United States believes Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security was directly involved in the killing of an Iranian dissident last November in Turkey.



Masoud Molavi Vardanjani, an Iranian dissident, was shot dead in Istanbul on November 14, 2019. Citing Turkish officials, Reuters last week reported that two intelligence officers in Iran's consulate in Istanbul had instigated his killing.