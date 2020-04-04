Iraq reports coronavirus map among citizens abroad

37 cases were registered among the Iraqi community with Coronavirus in Norway, 35 cases in Los Angeles, 22 cases in Sweden, 2 cases in Canada, the foreign ministry in a statement.

There has been 4 deaths including two in Sweden, one in Germany, and one in UK among the Iraqi community infected with Coronavirus.



The total number comes to 161 cases distributed as follows:

US 40

Norway 37

Sweden 22

Belgium 11

Jordan 11

Canada 10

Italy 7

Uk 5

Austria 5

Lebanon 2

Netherlands 5

Saudi Arabia 2

UAE 1

7 deaths among the Iraqi community distributed as follows:

Sweden 2

UK 3

Netherlands 1

Germany 1

Cases of recovery among the Iraqi community, 4 cases distributed as follows:

Canada 2

Iran 1

Jordan 1

On their part, our embassies in these countries make every effort to follow up the conditions of those infected and provide medical care.