Sunday, 05 April 2020
Saturday، 04 April 2020 10:25 PM

Iraqi FM, British Foreign Office discuss measures to fight coronavirus

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad al-Hakim received a phone call from the Secretary of State for Middle East and North Africa Affairs at the British Foreign Office James Calverley, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region and the measures of the two countries to combat Coronavirus.


The latest developments in the security situation in the region were discussed, and the two sides discussed the importance of exchanging support and facilities for the return of Iraqi travelers stranded in UK.

