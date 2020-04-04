KRG Brings Home 100 People Stuck in India amid Coronavirus Restrictive Measures

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Thursday brought back nearly 100 people who were stuck in India amid the restrictions on international flights as part of the measures to fight the spread of COVID-19.



KRG’s Department of Foreign Relations said in a statement that the large group of Kurdistanis were flown home in coordination with the Iraqi government and diplomatic missions in India.



The arrivals were sent through medical monitoring, the DFR said.



India is one of the popular destinations for medical tourists from Kurdistan Region. The Kurdish government said the majority of the people were in India for medical or trade reasons.



Earlier this week, the KRG brought home over 300 people from Cyprus on a special flight.