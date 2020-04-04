Blast Severely Injures Civilian in Kirkuk

A bomb blast in central Kirkuk on Friday severely injured a civilian.
BasNews reporter said the bombing was carried out via an explosive device attached to a civilian vehicle.
“It went off in Khazra district of central Kirkuk,” he added.
Kirkuk police spokesperson was not immediately available for elaboration on the incident.
