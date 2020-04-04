Iraq's Health Ministry Announces 48 New COVID-19 Cases



The new reports brought the total number of infections in the country to 820, out of which 54 patients have so far died from the novel virus, according to the ministry.



At least nine people tested positive for the coronavirus in Najaf, five others in the capital Baghdad, while four cases were registered in Basra and a dozen more in Dhi Qar provinces.



Another three individuals were found infected with COVID-19 in Muthanna, Babil, and Anbar provinces.



The ministry noted that one case was recorded in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk.



The rest of the infections were detected in the Kurdistan Region, including 11 in Sulaimaniya province and three in the capital Erbil.