Kurdistan Announces 48-Hour of “Complete Lockdown”

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced a “complete lockdown” starting at 12:00 pm on Saturday, 4th April.



Interior ministry said in a statement that more restrictions will be introduced for 48 hours to make sure that the lockdown works effectively in preventing the further spread of the new coronavirus.



“Vehicle and pedestrian movements will be completely banned in all the provinces of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabaja,” reads the statement.



Except for some pharmacies, all shops, bakeries, and other services will be closed down during the 48 hours of complete lockdown.



The ministry also warned that any offender would face penalties with no exceptions this time. It has also canceled previous special permissions issued by any official institution in the region.