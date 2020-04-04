Coronavirus Cases Rise to 214 in Kurdistan: Health Ministry

With several more cases detected on Friday, the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Kurdistan Region has now reached 214, health ministry said.



According to the latest updates provided by the ministry, the death toll for the pandemic disease remains steady at two.



Out of the total number of infections, 68 people have been discharged from hospitals after they fully recovered.



Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced a “complete lockdown” across the autonomous region, starting from midday on 4th April.



According to the new measures issued by KRG’s interior ministry, no vehicle and pedestrian movement is allowed during the complete lockdown period.



The ministry also said all shops, bakeries, and other services will be closed, except a limited number of pharmacies.