Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 03 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq has confirmed thousands more COVID-19 cases than reported, medics say Kirkuk reports 5 new coronavirus-diagnosed patients Coronavirus cases in Kurdistan rise to 190: ministry Several NATO countries withdraw troops from Iraq: report Iran warns US after Patriot deployment to Iraq Iran's Commander of 'Quds Force' Pays Secret Visit to Iraq Iraqi forces kill 4 ISIS terrorists in Diyala KRG reports 6 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 176 Iraq says 65 cases of coronavirus registered in 24 hours A 13-old boy dies of coronavirus in UK
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 03 April 2020 12:08 AM

Trump brokers deal with Russia, KSA to halt price rout

trump bp1

U.S President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had brokered a deal with top crude producers Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut output and arrest an oil price rout amid the global coronavirus pandemic, though details of how cuts would work were unclear.


Trump said the two nations could cut output by 10 to 15 million barrels per day (bpd) - an unprecedented amount representing 10% to 15% of global supply, and one that would require the participation of nations outside of OPEC and its allies.


A senior U.S. administration official familiar with the matter said Trump would not formally ask U.S. oil companies to contribute to the production cuts, a move forbidden by U.S. antitrust legislation.

Related Stories
Read
Israeli_PM_Netanyahu_Addresses_Reporters_(27830918172)

Netanyahu tests negative for coronavirus: officials 03 April 2020 12:05 AM

shiite

Syria seals major Shiite shrine to stop the spread of coronavirus 02 April 2020 11:14 PM

hack

Hackers working for Iran target WHO staff emails: sources tell Reuters 02 April 2020 11:07 PM

1

Spain's coronavirus death toll tops 10,000 after another record daily toll 02 April 2020 02:04 PM

Zarif

Iran has no proxies, as Trump claims, but has friends: Foreign Minister tweets 02 April 2020 02:00 PM

344c67795e0e3c862b39e272d4907627_L

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 3,160: health official 02 April 2020 01:51 PM

bolso

Trump, Bolsonaro discuss cooperation against coronavirus 02 April 2020 01:08 AM

Iran-flood-flooding

Iran floods leave 21 dead 01 April 2020 02:44 PM

Comments