Iraq operates exceptional flights to bring back nationals from Jordan

Two exceptional Iraqi Airways flights departed from Amman, the first with 152 citizens on board and the second with 156 citizens, with a total of (308) citizens, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry reported.



This came in coordination with the Crisis Cell and the Ministry of Transport, and with close follow-up by the Foreign Minister with exceptional efforts made by the Ambassador and the diplomatic staff to obtain approvals to open the airspace between Baghdad and Amman to return the Iraqi citizens stranded in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.