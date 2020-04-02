Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 03 April 2020
Thursday، 02 April 2020 11:14 PM

Syria seals major Shiite shrine to stop the spread of coronavirus

Syrian authorities on Thursday sealed a major Shi'ite shrine that is a magnet for tens of thousands of Iranian pilgrims whom medics and the U.N. officials warned their congregation puts the country at risk of a major spread of coronavirus, Reuters reported.


The move comes as the war-ravaged country steps up a lockdown to stem a major outbreak with a fragile health system and porous land borders with neighboring Iraq and air flights with Tehran that still brought until recently thousands of pilgrims.


Interior Minister Mohamad Rahmoun told state media the decision was taken to seal the crowded area to stem any possible outbreak.
"It has a large residential population," he said.

