Thursday, 02 April 2020
Thursday، 02 April 2020 05:10 PM

Kirkuk reports 5 new coronavirus-diagnosed patients

Health authorities in Kirkuk said on Thursday that five more people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Out of 16 people suspected of COVID-19, five were found infected, Kirkuk directorate of health said.

According to official records, 17 people in Kirkuk contracted the pandemic virus, six of whom have so far recovered and one has died.

A total of 734 people across Iraq are infected with coronavirus. There have been 52 deaths and 182 recoveries.
