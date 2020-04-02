Coronavirus cases in Kurdistan rise to 190: ministry

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry said it had detected two more cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total up to 190.



According to a brief online statement, the two patients were detected in Erbil.

“They both had contact with other infected people,” the ministry said.



According to the latest updates as of 2nd April, 190 people in Kurdistan Region were infected with COVID-19. Only two patients have so far died while 61 have recovered.